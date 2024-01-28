HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 29

‘Reflections on the Legacy of

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’

MLK CELEBRATION – 8-10 a.m. “Reflections on the Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Breakfast, keynote and panel discussion featuring Dr. Jelani Cobb, author/writer/dean of the Columbia Journalism School. Free, open to the public. Registration required. Bring donation items for the university Food Pantry. SUNY Oneonta Center for Racial Justice and Inclusive Excellence, Lee Hall, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/you-belong-here/mlk-jr-day-black-history-month/

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Drive, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

CONNECTIONS—10:30-11:15 a.m. Open Tai Chi. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ziti with meatballs, tossed salad, garlic bread and peanut butter cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

CONNECTIONS—12:30-1:30 p.m. $1 Bowling with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

WEBINAR– Noon. “Finding Markets.” Presented by the 2024 Agricultural Marketing Webinar Series. Held online by CCE Harvest New York. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/02/-2024-agricultural-marketing-webinar-series

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/