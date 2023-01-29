HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-30-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 30

COMEDY—9-10 p.m. Enjoy a fun show with the quick-witted Derrick Knopsnyder, who encourages audience participation and will keep you engaged and laughing throughout the night! Tickets, $6/person. Hunt Union Waterfront, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 436-3012 or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/organization/activities

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Drive, Cooperstown. Register at redcrossblood.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org/

SENIOR GAMES—12:30-2:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to play games during the Connections program each Monday. Games range from cards, cribbage, puzzles and more. Held at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

RESTORATIVE YOGA—7 p.m. Enjoy a restorative yoga session taught for and by members of the queer/trans community. Free, registration required. Donations being accepted for community member’s gender-affirming surgery. Yoga People Oneonta, 50 Dietz Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/yogapeopleoneonta/