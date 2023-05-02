HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-06-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6

INNOCENCE PROJECT—9-10 p.m. The community is invited to watch the documentary, “The Central Park 5,” about the five Black and Latino teenagers whose lives were upended when they were falsely convicted in the Central Park jogger case. Followed on February 8 by a presentation from one of the five as well as a staff member of the Innocence Project. Hunt Union Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-3012 or visit connect.oneonta.edu/organization/activities

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Worcester Municipal Building, 19 Katie Lane, Worcester. Register at redcrossblood.org

VACCINE CLINIC—4-6 p.m. The Health Department will be offering the Bi-Valent COVID-19 booster vaccines. Registration required. Will be held in the EMS/Civil Service Classroom, Otsego County Meadows Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4230 or register at otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/covid-19_vaccination_clinics.php

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This week, enjoy a lunch of chicken cacciatore rotini in sauce. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CHAIR YOGA—2-3 p.m. Join certified yoga instructor Wanda Hunt for this chair yoga class. All fitness levels welcome. Cost to participate: a food donation to the Richfield Springs Food Pantry. Scheduled for each Monday through March 13. Held at the Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Golisago Hall, 2nd Floor, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/