HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-13-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13

COMEDY—9-10 p.m. Enjoy a fun show with Paul Conyers, whose highlights include performing all over California, winning the 2020 World Series of Comedy Main Event in Las Vegas, and he once rode a saddled triceratops at the Creation Museum in Boone County, Kentucky.Tickets, $6/person. Hunt Union Waterfront, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 436-3012 or visit connect.oneonta.edu/organization/activities

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Hartwick College accounting students who have been certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Golisago Hall, 2nd Floor, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This week, enjoy a lunch of chili con carne with cauliflower, corn bread and vanilla ice cream. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CHAIR YOGA—2-3 p.m. Join certified yoga instructor Wanda Hunt for this chair yoga class. All fitness levels welcome. Cost is a food donation to the Richfield Springs Food Pantry. Scheduled for each Monday through 3/13. Held at the Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

CPR COURSE—6 p.m. For the 2023 American Heart Month, locals in the healthcare field are invited to learn to perform CPR. Presented by the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services. Free. Unadilla Fire Department, 72 Clifton Street, Unadilla. (607) 547-4328 or visit facebook.com/LaurensEMS

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Enjoy theatrical performance of “August: Osage County,” following the story of the disappearance of Beverly Weston, the patriarch of the Weston family, and the reactions of his wife and three daughters. Tickets, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/biggerdreamsproductions