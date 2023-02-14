HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-15-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

POTLUCK & PRESENTATION—6 p.m. The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club hosts its monthly meeting, starting with a potluck at 6 p.m. followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. of “The Scenery has a Tale to Tell” by Dr. P. Jay Fleisher, professor emeritus, geology, at SUNY Oneonta. Learn about the formation of the Leatherstocking Region over millions of years and the impact of multiple glacial periods to create the stunning scenery we see today. Held at the Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Call Linda Pearce, (607) 432-8969 to coordinate your contribution to the Potluck or visit susqadk.org/meetings/

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. AO Fox Memorial Hospital Levine Center, 1 Norton Avenue, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

NY AGRICULTURE WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Otsego County farmers are invited to a workshop to learn about NY Grown certification, good agricultural practices, grant opportunities, and energy/tax incentives for agriculture. Free, light refreshments provided. Hosted by the Schoharie County Office of Agricultural Development at Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp, 287 Main Street, Schoharie. (518) 517-1700 or visit seecny.org

BIRDING WEBINAR—1-2 p.m. Learn how you can participate in the upcoming Backyard Bird Count with experts from Audubon, Birds Canada and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. They will discuss how to make bird watching easier and accessible for people of all ages. Registration required. Visit https://www.birdcount.org/ for info.

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models. Professional artist Jonathan Pincus will be on hand to answer questions. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

CPR COURSE—6 p.m. For American Heart Month, locals in the healthcare field are invited to learn to perform CPR presented by the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services. Free. West Exeter Fire Department, 6960 State Highway 51, West Winfield. (607) 547-4328 or visit facebook.com/LaurensEMS