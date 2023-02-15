HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-16-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. Stop by for open mic followed by a presentation/reading by featured poet Peter Murphy. Come out to hear new work, work-in-progress, and published work from “Underwater” (Human Error, 2021), a collection one reviewer describes as “sometimes folksy, sometimes bawdy, always lively and intelligent.” Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit canoneonta.org

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. SUNY Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

JOB FAIR—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hop online to connect with dozens of businesses and hundreds of job opportunities. Held through the NY Department of Labor. Registration required. Visit nysdolvirtual3.easyvirtualfair.com/landing

CONNECTIONS TALK—1:15 p.m. “Consigned to the Poor House,” presentation by Sherlee Rathbun. An informative presentation on the Otsego County Poor House. Do you remember the Meadows? Share your stories here. Presented by the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens in the Community Room at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Visit facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

GENEOLOGY—3-5 p.m. Learn about resources to find your family’s story, from Ancestry.com to HathiTrust. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

ART WORKSHOP—5:30-7:30 p.m. Learn how to make unique monoprints with Celia Buchanan using gel plates and acrylic paints. Tickets, $45/person. Includes all materials. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/mixed-media-workshop/

FLY CREEK FIRE DISTRICT—7 p.m. The community is invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners. Held the third Thursday of the month at the Fly Creek Fire House, 832 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Visit flycreekfire.com for info.

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Enjoy a theatrical performance of “August: Osage County,” which follows the story of the disappearance of Beverly Weston, the patriarch of the Weston family, and the reactions of his wife and three daughters. Tickets, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/biggerdreamsproductions