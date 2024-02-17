Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Music of the Summer Blockbusters

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Good Ol’ Summer in Winter Concert” with the Oneonta Community Concert Band. In memory of Rene Prins, long-time director and conductor. Featuring music from “The Godfather Trilogy,” Symphonic Suite from “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Incredibles,” and more. Free and open to the public. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONSERVATION—All day. “27th Annual Great Back Yard Bird Count.” Count birds in the back yard, at the local park or wherever a bird can be found and report observations online. Held through 2/19. Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Visit https://doas.us/

EXERCISE—10:45-11:15 a.m. “Intro to Group Cycling.” Open to beginners, seniors, anyone wanting a low intensity indoor cycling ride. Registration required. Clark Sports Center, (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

READING—1-3 p.m. Poems and stories with local poets Julene Waffle, Vicki Whicker and Lisa Wujnovich. The Gatehouse Coffee Shop, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

QUILT SHOW—1-4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Warm, artistic and antique quilts on display from local quilters. Finale. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

DANCING—2-5 p.m. Round and Square Dancing. Covered Bridge Farm Market, 331 Covered Bridge Road, Unadilla. Visit https://allevents.in/unadilla/round-and-square-dancing/200026085577047

