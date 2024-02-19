HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Winter Break Program at the Yager Museum

MUSEUM PROGRAM—12:30-3:30 p.m. “World of Water” program held through 2/23. Week of activities for families and children in partnership with Hanford Mills Museum. Water-related games, crafts, more. Free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments served. Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Neahwa/Catella parks, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Tracy Verma, (607) 353-9620, or visit https://susqadk.org/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by Helios Care staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, making sense of strong emotions, and learning from other community members. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or e-mail jessica.weeden@helioscare.org

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Held each Tuesday. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered. Anything from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. Reference Desk, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, broccoli, and apple brown Betty. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

VIRTUAL TOUR—2 p.m. “American Artists Abroad.” Associate Curator of American Art Ann Cannon presents a “world tour” of works done in the 19th and early 20th centuries by artists studying abroad. Followed by Q&A session. Free, $10 suggested donation. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

SOUP’S ON—4-5 p.m. “Homemade Soup To Go.” Free, all welcome. No age, socio-economic or church membership requirement. Continues Tuesdays through 3/19. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6552 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066317268435

LIBRARY—5:30-7 p.m. “SFCU Scholarship Seminar.” Rebecca Hedlund of Sidney Federal Credit Union discusses scholarship and financing opportunities for college. Juniors, seniors and parents all welcome. Free. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15. 2nd floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

THEATER—6:30 p.m. Auditions for Starkid’s production of “Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier.” All welcome. Sarkus-Busch Theater, Robert McLaughlin College Center, Room 247, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3658/audition-notice-for-starkids-production-of-twisted-the-untold-story-of-a-royal-vizier

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR.