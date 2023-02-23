HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-24-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

CABARET NIGHT—6:30 p.m. Enjoy a fun night of cabaret music, dancing and good vibes with the Stan Fox quartet. Features “The Rhythm Section” Rob Roman on piano, Evan Jagels on bass and Rob Lipari on drums. Refreshments and light food available. Admission by donation to fund ongoing community based performing arts activities at the center. Foothills Performing Arts and Civics Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

WELLBEING WORKSHOP—8:30 a.m. Join LEAF Inc. for a workshop, “The Ripple Effect of Wellbeing,” to discuss stress and workplace wellness and why it is important. Through a series of exercises and discussions, participants connect to their own sense of wellbeing and explore ways to make positive changes. KW Training Center, 31 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 ext. 2 or visit facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. Journey through the cosmos in a family friendly planetarium show. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, SUNY Oneonta. Visit eventbrite.com/o/science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215

YOUTH ZONE—7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/