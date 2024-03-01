HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Cornhole Tournament To Raise Funds for The Arc Otsego

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 7 p.m. “Inaugural Cornhole Tournament: A Recreation Program Fundraiser.” Cash prizes, raffle drawing, 50/50 raffle and more to support the programs of The Arc Otsego. Held at The Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. americanglorycornhole@gmail.com or visit https://www.arcotsego.org/event/2024-inaugural-the-arc-otsego-cornhole-tournament-is-saturday-march-2-2024/

WINTER MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Winter Farmers’ Market.” Vendors, coffee truck/food, produce and more. Pathfinder Village School Gymnasium, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston.

(607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

AWARENESS—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “March Into Health: A Cancer Awareness Health Fair.” Presented by Bassett Healthcare Network at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

CRAFT—10-11:30 a.m. “Crochet with Marki.” Learn basic stitches of crochet, how to read a pattern, practice and get questions answered. Also held 3/9 and 3/16. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093552282984

POLITICS—10 a.m. “Kickoff for Election 2024,” featuring Congressional Candidate Josh Riley (19th Congressional District). Hosted by area Democratic clubs at the Otsego Grille, Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. garymaffei@gmail.com or visit the Oneonta Democratic Club Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068905072401

BENEFIT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Antique Show and Sale To Benefit 1747 Historic Nellis Tavern.” 25 vendors featuring early antiques, primitives, textiles and jewelry. Admission $6. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

TAX PREP—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Saturdays through 4/15. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Made in Middlefield: Part 1.” Paintings, textiles and more by Middlefield artists. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

POTTERY—Noon to 3 p.m. “Independent Study with Karla.” Potters with adequate throwing skills explore their creativity with experienced an potter available to answer questions. Open to adults with intermediate skills. Held Saturdays through April 27. Tuition, $280. The Smithy Gallery & Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2024Feb26thApril27th/IndependentStudywithKarla

ASTRONOMY—1:30 p.m. “Out There: Quest for Exoplanets Planetarium Show.” Immersive, multimedia experience hosted by SUNY Oneonta students and staff. $3/person, open to the public. Reservations required. Please arrive 15 minutes early. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Supportive group to practice writing exercises and receive feedback. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

HISTORY—4-6 p.m. “The History of Clothing” presented by Linda Hovey. Everything Textiles, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555409102130

WINTER CONCERT—6-9 p.m. Winter Concert Series at the Tap House Restaurant with live local music. This week features the Scattered Flurries. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/live-music-brewery-ommegang-tap-house/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Dead by Jack: The Victims of Jack the Ripper.” Written by students and based on the book “The Five” by Hallie Rubenhold; inspired by the stories of the real women murdered by Jack the Ripper. General admission, $5. Also held at 2 p.m. on 3/3. Then held 3/5 and 3/6. SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department, Hamblin Theater, 106 Fine Arts Center, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. 607-436-3414 or visit https://www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier.” Parody of Disney’s “Aladdin” (1992), told from Jafar’s point of view. Recommended for ages 18+. $20 general admission. Also showing at 3 p.m. on 3/3. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

