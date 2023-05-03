HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-06-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 6

HUMAN RIGHTS—9-11 p.m. Enjoy a screening of “Category: Woman,” as seen at the 2023 Human Rights Film Festival, asking “Who is a woman, and who gets to decide?” Follow the story of four athletes from the Global South who are required by sporting institution World Athletics to medically alter their healthy bodies if they want to continue to compete in their sport. Free, open to all. Hunt Union Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 436-3012 or visit connect.oneonta.edu/organization/activities

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This week, enjoy cream of broccoli soup, chicken patty on a bun, cucumber red onion salad and vanilla ice cream. Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CHAIR YOGA—2-3 p.m. Join certified yoga instructor Wanda Hunt for this chair yoga class. All fitness levels welcome. Cost, a food donation to the Richfield Springs Food Pantry. Scheduled for each Monday through 3/13. Held at the Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Golisago Hall, 2nd Floor, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/