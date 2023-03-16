HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-16-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 16

WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. Stop by for open mic followed by a presentation/reading by this month’s featured presenter, The Catskill Community Players performing “Love or Best Offer.” Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit canoneonta.org

CONNECTIONS—11:20 a.m. Join Heather from the library to learn about apps that cross over between Apple and Android devices. Held in the Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

FARM WEBINAR—Noon to 1 p.m. Farmers are invited to join CADE for “Market Opportunities in Food Access Programs” with Food as Medicine Coordinator Kate Miller Corcoran of Food & Health Network and 607 CSA’s Wholesale and Program Manager Cheryl Landsman. Presented by the Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, Oneonta. (607) 433-2545 or visit cadefarms.org/market-opportunities-food-access

TEEN ADVENTURES—3 p.m. Teens aged 12-18 are invited for afternoon adventures with the Teen Advisory Group. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

SPRING PAINT PARTY—5 p.m. Join the class to create a spring themed painting in acrylics in a fun social setting with Barb Stoesser. Pre-registration required, cost is $35/participant and covers all materials. Headwaters Art Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/paint-party/

FLY CREEK FIRE DISTRICT—7 p.m. The community is invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners. Held the third Thursday of the month at the Fly Creek Fire House, 832 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Visit flycreekfire.com for info.