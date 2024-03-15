HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 16

‘Steampunk’ Music with

the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Steampunk” concert featuring “Nonet No. 2″ by Martinů, “Grand Nonet for Winds and Strings” by Spohr, “Steampunk” by Bruce, more. Tickets, $40. Performed by the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra at Christ Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://fenimoreco.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

FARM MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open each Saturday. Pathfinder Produce, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057479678258

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

EDUCATION—9:30 a.m. to noon. “Cricut Winter Workshop.” Learn about smart cutting machines to customize everyday items. $30/class, supplies included. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit https://www.cvscs.org/Winter-Spring2020ContinuingEdSchedule.aspx

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FINAL—10-11:30 a.m. “Crochet with Marki.” Learn basic stitches of crochet, how to read a pattern, practice and get questions answered. $20/class. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093552282984

TAX PREP—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Saturdays through 4/15. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

LIBRARY CRAFT—10:30 a.m. Fingerpaint Day. All ages. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

ASTRONOMY—10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon Planetarium Show.” Immersive, multimedia experience hosted by SUNY Oneonta students and staff. $3/person, open to the public. Best for ages 3-12. Reservations required. Please arrive 15 minutes early. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

BENEFIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Benefit Chinese Auction to support a community member battling cancer. Raffle, food and drink. Pittsfield Fire Department, 167 State Highway 80, New Berlin. (607) 847-8127 or visit https://www.facebook.com/kelly.annelizabeth

ASTRONOMY—11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight Planetarium Show.” Immersive, multimedia experience hosted by SUNY Oneonta students and staff. $3/person. Reservations required. Please arrive 15 minutes early. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

OREO DAY—Noon and 2 p.m. “Oreo Tasting Party.” Try a variety of Oreo flavors, vote on a favorite and learn the dark history of the cookie. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

PARTY—1-4 p.m. Saint Patrick’s Day Party with Irish step dancing, crafts, music and refreshments. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter

FUNDRAISER—1-5 p.m. Annual head-shaving event held by Norwich St. Baldrick’s. Help support children and their families affected by childhood cancers. Canasawacta Country Club, 261 County Road 44, Norwich. (407) 506-6436 or visit https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/50/2024

ASTRONOMY—1:30 p.m. “Out There: Quest for Exoplanets Planetarium Show.” Immersive, multimedia experience hosted by SUNY Oneonta students and staff. $3/person, open to the public. Reservations required. Please arrive 15 minutes early. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Supportive group to practice writing exercises and receive feedback. Session held through May 18. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

GARDEN—2 p.m. “Ready, Set, Start Your Gardens.” A gathering of gardeners, featuring the experienced, novices, and everyone in between. Bring tips, tricks and discuss plans for the coming season. Free. Kinney Memorial Library, 2832 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Kinney-Memorial-Library-100064331334318/

RECEPTION—2-4 p.m. “Meet The Artist Reception.” Featuring Zimou Tan and Mary Beth Vought. Light refreshments available. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 113 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

PRIDE DANCE—2-5 p.m. “Somewhere Over the Rainbow Family Dance.” Music, dancing, crafts, ice cream sundae bar, more. All ages and genders welcome. Otsego Pride Alliance, Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

OPENING RECEPTION—3 p.m. “Loud But Unreadable.” Exhibit featuring 20 pop art pieces by William Waggoner. Free, all welcome. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://www.facebook.com/headwatersartscenter/

DANCE—3-5 p.m. Community Barn Dance. Featuring live music by Tamarack, with caller Paul Rosenberg. Open to all ages and featuring dances from the U.S., Ireland and around the world. Refreshments available. Presented by the Worcester-Schenevus Library at the Strawberry Hall, 172 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

ST. PATRICK’S DAY—4-7:30 p.m. Corned Beef or Ham Dinner. Eat in or take out. Includes choice of protein, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, bread, drink and homemade dessert for $15. Hartwick Fire Department Company #2, 4877 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8091 or visit https://www.facebook.com/people/Hartwick-Fire-Department-Company-2-Hartwick-Seminary/100071529502985/

DANCE PARTY—6-9 p.m. Dance the winter blues away with a Disco Party, followed by Ecstatic Dance with DJ ISHA and Turning Tables. $20 donation suggested. Cherry Valley Old School Gym, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/rovingdanceparty

WINTER CONCERT—6-9 p.m. Winter Concert Series at the Tap House Restaurant with live, local music. This week features a performance by the Grateful Upstate Toodeloo. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/live-music-brewery-ommegang-tap-house/

RELIGION—6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. One-night musical journey, “The Story Tour.” Presented by Found & Favored Ministries and New Life Oneonta. Tickets, $12 general admission. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://allanscottmusic.com/the-story-tour/

MUSICAL—7 p.m. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Also showing at 1 p.m. on 3/17. Presented by the Edmeston Central School Music Association, 11 North Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8931 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057521295268

THEATER—7 p.m. “The 39 Steps.” Spy comedy presented by the Cooperstown Junior/Senior Class. $10 at the door. NJ Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org/

THEATER—7 p.m. “Shrek Jr., The Musical.” Tickets, $5. Continues with 2 p.m. matinee on 3/17. Morris Central School, 65 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-6100 or visit https://www.morriscs.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=4YBII&dasi=3GI0

