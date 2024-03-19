HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

Don’t Let the Ticks Get You Down

MOUNTAIN CLUB—6 p.m. Researcher Amanda Roome presents on different tick species and the diseases they pass. Learn to prevent tick bites, remove ticks and more at this Susquehanna Adirondack Mountain Club monthly meeting. Featuring a potluck dinner at 6, followed by the presentation at 7. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit https://susqadk.org/meetings/

FUNDRAISER—4-9 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Toscana, 76 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4530 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of sweet sausage with peppers and onions on a roll, macaroni salad, succotash and Mandarin oranges. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

JOB HUNTING—Noon to 2 p.m. Career Fair. Dozens of employers of various industries seek applicants for various opportunities. Open to students and members of the public. Robert McLaughlin College Center, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315)-574-4031 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/academics/career-services/career-fair/

LIBRARY CRAFT—1:30 p.m. Make spring paper peonies. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Supplies available. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

FIRST AID—5-9 p.m. Full certification course for CPR/AED/First Aid, both adult and pediatric. Learn how to save a life with the American Red Cross. Continues 3/21. Registration and attendance on both nights required. $75/non-member. Community Room, Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 130 or visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/

CLOSING RECEPTION—5-6:30 p.m. “Drawing Thoughts” artist talk at 5:30 with refreshments and catalog signing. Final day to view the works is 3/22. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

DINNER—5-8 p.m. International Night featuring 3-course meal of Greek origin. $30/person. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This!” Non-instructional open studio workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

SCREENING—7 p.m. The Film Society of Cooperstown presents “Border Radio” (2022), directed by Allison Anders, with special guest Chris Shearer, the movie’s co-star. Held in the 2nd-floor Ballroom, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 437-6903 or visit https://www.facebook.com/FilmSocCoop

