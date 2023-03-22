HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-23-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 23

TOASTMASTERS—6:15-7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Toastmasters to practice your public speaking in a supportive environment. Meets each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month and may be attended in person or online. Held at The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

CONNECTIONS—1:15 p.m. Join Lynn Wycoff for “How to Live a Better Day,” to learn tools to cope when your body doesn’t feel good. Held in the Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

KITTEN SEMINAR—5:30 p.m. Learn the ins and outs of fostering kittens of all ages, whether the kittens need bottle feeding or just a few weeks to grow before adoption, the foster coordinator will discuss what it means to foster with the SPCA. Registration required. Community Room, Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607 547-8111 or visit facebook.com/SQSPCA/

RESIN WORKSHOP—5:30-7:30 p.m. Sign up to learn the applications of UV-activated resin in mixed media art, jewelry, home décor and more with Celia Buchanan. Cost, $45. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/uv-resin-workshop/

WORD THURSDAY—7 p.m. Enjoy a presentation from featured writers Safia Jama, whose poetry was featured in WNYC’s “Morning Edition” and CUNY TV’s “Shades of US” series, and Tim Hunt, author of five poetry collections. Registration required. Suggested donation $3. Presented over Zoom by the Bright Hill Press and Literary Center, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit facebook.com/brighthp/

BEEKEEPING—7-9 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Leatherstocking Beekeepers’ Association, open to all to learn about beekeeping and share their experiences. This month, learn about the sustainable apiary and how to make soft set honey. Hosted at The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Visit leatherstockingbeekeepers.com