HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-31-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 31

PERCUSSION PERFORMANCE—7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Concert Association’s own Julie Licata for a concert of solo and chamber ensemble music featuring driving rhythms, lyrical melodies, organ-like chorales, fixed instruments, and audience-directed improvisations. General admission, $25. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 376-7283 or visit oneontaconcertassociation.org

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. Celebrate the ordinary in this small group exhibition, “The Day Is a Book We Keep On Reading,” featuring works of photography, quilting, video, and more which the artists use to explore identity and personal history and capture a sense of place. The public is invited to contribute at the interactive wall featuring a prompt and space to draw. Hosted by the Living Archive Project with the Community Arts Network of Oneonta at the Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit canoneonta.org

DRAG SHOW—7 p.m. Come celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with a show featuring Lilly Bola, Bloody Valentine, Ryder Knightly and Jahyra Joelle. $10 suggested donation. Bushel Collective, 106 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 386-1508 or visit facebook.com/otsegopride/

COMMUNITY MEETING—7-9 p.m. Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with friends, pizza, board games, and more at this low-key and safe hangout. Hosted at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or visit facebook.com/otsegopride/

COMEDY—7 p.m. Enjoy a stand-up comedy show with the North Country Comedy Tour, headlining Brad Lowrey, featuring Cody Montanye, with host/MC Mikael Greg. Show begins at 8 p.m. and includes a cash bar for those aged 21+ and complementary appetizers. Admission, $25/person at the door. Foothills Performing Arts and Civics Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

CAREER NIGHT—7-10 p.m. Students, parents and guardians are invited to come learn about different careers. This week’s featured career is in the agriculture and livestock field. Free. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. 315-858-3200 or visit facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter/

YOUTH ZONE—7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/

CONTRADANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Rejoin your friends for a fun social dance with the Otsego Dance Society. Will feature music by the band Alan Thomson & George Wilson, with Ted Crane calling the dances. Suggested donation, $8/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. Visit otsegodancesociety.weebly.com