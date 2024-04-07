HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 8

Local Ways to Experience the Solar Eclipse

ECLIPSE—Noon to 5 p.m. “Eclipse Viewing Party.” Space-themed activities, eclipse glasses available on first-come, first-serve basis, more. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

ECLIPSE—Noon to 8 p.m. “Totality 2024: A Community Eclipse Experience.” Musical performance featuring Laraaji with Dr. Nikole Lewis, Cornell, presenting on the science behind the eclipse. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/westkortrightcentre/

ECLIPSE—2-4:30 p.m. Solar Eclipse Viewing. Glasses available. Livestream in the library. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

SOLAR ECLIPSE—2:10-4:35 p.m. Otsego County will experience a partial solar eclipse. Maximum coverage of the sun will be achieved at 3:25 p.m. Check weather ahead of time for best experience. Visit https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/@5129854?iso=20240408

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

MUSIC—Noon. “Midday Music at St. Mary’s: Drew Frech” Featuring original renditions of early jazz standards on vintage banjos. Free. Refreshments provided, bring a bag lunch. Sanctuary of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 7690 State Highway 80, Springfield Center. (607) 233-4523 ext. 101 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064456072235

CONNECTIONS—Noon. “Lunch & Learn: Origins Café.” Dana Leonard Sanders will share the origins of Origins. Includes a chance to sample delicious soup from this unique café. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

ECLIPSE—1:45-4:30 p.m. Space themed snacks followed by a brief solar presentation to prepare in the Library Reading Room. Then move to the library lawn to view the main cosmic event. Public welcome to bring chairs and blankets. Eclipse glasses available on first-come, first-served basis. Library, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3677/the-herkimer-college-library-celebrates-the-2024-solar-eclipse

AGING—4 p.m. Planning for Successful Aging series presents “Funeral Pre-Planning,” hosted by the Leatherstocking Chapter of the New York State Funeral Directors Association. The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 547-4232 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

LECTURE—6 p.m. “Challenges Facing Otsego County: Take Action Locally.” Presentation by Dr. Alexander Thomas, professor of sociology at SUNY Oneonta, discussing regional demographic and economic changes and how to address the challenges we face. Followed by a rejoinder from Rep. Edwin Frazier and Rep. Margaret Kennedy. Free, open to all. Shineman Chapel House, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://my.lwv.org/new-york/cooperstown-area/article/join-league-april-9-important-conversation

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15. 2nd floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

