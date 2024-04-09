HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Haudenosaunee Lacrosse Coach

Presents on the History of the Game

HISTORY—6 p.m. “We Will Know Each Other as Brothers: The Lacrosse Journey of a Haudenosaunee Coach in the Netherlands,” With Neal Powless of the Onondaga Eel Clan, who is coach of the Netherlands National Box Lacrosse Team and an expert in the history of the game. Free, open to the public. Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, Levine Center, 1 Norton Avenue, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

DEADLINE—Last day to RSVP for “Paint and Snack!” An afternoon of creativity—bring any size canvas, a snack to share and a friend. Donations appreciated to cover supplies. Held at 2 p.m. on 4/21. First Baptist Church, 3110 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-8168.

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of TBA. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café.. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

AGING—12:30 p.m. “Healthcare Decisions.” Celebrate National Healthcare Decision’s Day by joining Helios Care to discuss this important topic. The Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/gathering-place-events/?sd=1712752200&ed=1735653600

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Supplies available. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

FAMILY FILM—5:30 p.m. “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure.” Fun film for the whole family. Pizza available. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This!” Non-instructional open studio workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

