HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 18

Live Action Role Play Practice Event

PRACTICE—5-8 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice getting into roles, combat moves, more. Lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Anrygnomes23@gmail.com or visit https://www.realmsnet.net/#events

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Waterfront Café, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR WALK—11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. Library staff read to children from a picture book. Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is roast turkey dinner, sweet potatoes, broccoli and chocolate chip cookies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Earth and Me: Bioengineering and GMO… Why Should We Care” with Gioya Fennelly. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/earth-and-me-bioengineering-and-gmos

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 to register or e-mail jessica.weeden@helioscare.org

AFTER SCHOOL—4-5:30 p.m. “Thursday After School Arts Program for Kids.” Children aged 6-10 explore art and create masks with artist Carol Levine. Held Thursdays through May 9. $85/non-member. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

FINANCE—5:30 p.m. “Money Skills: Budgeting 101.” Learn to build healthy financial habits, stretch your dollars and lower expenses. Free. Presented online by Visions Federal Credit Union and the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Third Thursday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

ART WORKSHOP—6-8:30 p.m. “Enamel on Copper with Marissa Perkins.” Create a unique and colorful piece of jewelry. Cost, $100/person, materials included. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

WRITERS—7:30 p.m. “Writers Salon.” An evening with Met Opera Singer, memoirist and cancer survivor Kathleen Watt. Literary reading series for local writers held each third Thursday through June. Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon

