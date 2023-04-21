HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-22-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 22

EARTH DAY.

SHIFT FAIR—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come out for the Spiritual Holistic Integrative Festive Transformation festival, featuring vendors, spiritual workshops, and practitioners offering psychic readings, aura paintings, and much more. Admission, $13/day. Held Saturday and Sunday, 4/22 & 23, at the Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Visit shiftnewyork.webs.com

CLEAN-UP—9 a.m. Join the Butternut Valley Alliance and Rotary Club for a fun Earth Day Clean-Up. Collect litter and recycling and help save the planet. Morris Fire House, 117 Main Street, Morris. carrielynn3@stny.rr.com or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069288194417

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Hartwick College, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

ESTATE SALE—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Stahl family presents the estate sale for local artist Dennis Stahl. Featuring art, antiques, furniture, architectural salvage and much more. Two buildings must be liquidated. Continuing 4/23. Held at Studio Dionysus and Shanghai Lil’s, 25-27 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville.

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. Add a weather resistant piece of art to your garden in this Garden Mosaic Class with the Don’t Tell Stella Studio. Participants will cut and glue together pieces of glass, beads and china pieces to create a work of art to add to your garden or an outdoor flower pot. Cost, $35, includes all materials. Bring eye protection. Held at the 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective/

MORRIS MEN—10:30 a.m. Enjoy a performance of the morris dance, an old English country dance, by The Binghamton Morris Men with the Newtowne Morris Men of Boston, MA, the Bouwerie Boys Morris Dancers of New York City, and the Toronto Morris Men of Toronto, Ontario. Celebrate the spring and shake off the dark and gloom of winter with music, dance, and song. Free, donations gratefully accepted. Commercial Street, Gilbertsville.

MORRIS MEN—12:30 a.m. Enjoy a performance of the morris dance, an old English country dance, by The Binghamton Morris Men with the Newtowne Morris Men of Boston, MA, the Bouwerie Boys Morris Dancers of New York City, and the Toronto Morris Men of Toronto, Ontario. Celebrate the spring and shake off the dark and gloom of winter with music, dance, and song. Free, donations gratefully accepted. Pathfinder Village, Edmeston.

JAZZ NIGHT—3 p.m. Appreciate jazz with the band Alone Together at the Earlville Opera House, 18 East Main Street, Earlville. (212) 391-3950 or visit facebook.com/the.mptf

MORRIS MEN—3:30 a.m. Enjoy a performance of the morris dance, an old English country dance, by The Binghamton Morris Men with the Newtowne Morris Men of Boston, MA, the Bouwerie Boys Morris Dancers of New York City, and the Toronto Morris Men of Toronto, Ontario. Celebrate the spring and shake off the dark and gloom of winter with music, dance, and song. Free, donations gratefully accepted. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

BBQ DINNER—4 p.m. until sold out. Enjoy a delicious dinner from Brooks BBQ, featuring a chicken dinner, coleslaw, roasted potatoes, a roll with butter, and a homemade dessert of your choice. Whole chicken dinner is $13. Get just a half-chicken for $9. Support this area church and enjoy delicious food. Dine-in or take-out available. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1451 or visit rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

MORRIS MEN—4:30 a.m. Enjoy a performance of the morris dance, an old English country dance, by The Binghamton Morris Men with the Newtowne Morris Men of Boston, MA, the Bouwerie Boys Morris Dancers of New York City, and the Toronto Morris Men of Toronto, Ontario. Celebrate the spring and shake off the dark and gloom of winter with music, dance, and song. Free, donations gratefully accepted. Red Shed Brewery, County Route 33, Cooperstown.

BICENTENNIAL CELEBRATION—6-7:30 p.m. Celebrate the opening of an exhibit commemorating the bicentennial of the D&H Canal Company Charter, which provided 100+ years of railroad service to Oneonta. The exhibit is being released in two parts, beginning with “Building Up Steam: The Rise of the D&H Railroad in Oneonta,” showing 4/22 through July. The second part will open in August. Reception is free and open to the public and includes light refreshments. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org

COFFEE HOUSE—7-9 p.m. Music jam in a range of genres by amateur local performers. Sign up to perform or just enjoy the show. Light refreshments included. Free, open to the public. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, Church Road, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

WRITE OUT LOUD—7 p.m. Local and regional writers present their works of poetry, short fiction, prose and more. Featured writers include Libby Cudmore, Shannon Dzikas, Melissa Marietta, Libby Marshall, and many others. Free with suggested donation, concessions available. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

FILM SCREENING—7 p.m. View the documentary, “Something in the Water,” about the search for common ground in America, followed by a discussion with filmmakers Jeri Wachter and Joseph C. Stillman. Free. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visitfoothillspac.org

THEATER—8 p.m. Bigger Dreams Productions presents “Love Letters” by A. R. Gurney, featuring Carol Dean and Gary E. Stevens in a tender, tragi-comic, and nuanced examination of the shared nostalgia, missed opportunities, and deep closeness of two lifelong, complicated friends. Admission is $20. Held in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org