HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 28

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Enjoy a performance by the award-winning “Catalyst Quartet,” hailed as “invariably energetic and finely burnished… playing with earthy vigor,” by the “New York Times” for their Carnegie Hall debut. Presented by the Oneonta Concert Association at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1589 or visit oneontaconcertassociation.org

CHICKEN DINNER—4-7 p.m. Support this local fire department and enjoy a meal of Brooks’ BBQ. Half chickens are $8; chicken dinners are $13 and include baked beans, macaroni salad, roll and dessert. East Springfield Fire House, US Route 20, East Springfield. Springfieldfiredept@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/SpringfieldFireNY/

BUSINESS SEMINAR—8:30 a.m. Join the “Resilience and Thriving” training to learn to identify stressors and coping mechanisms that relate to negative wellbeing and unhealthy habits, especially as related to the workplace. Interest meeting is presented at the KW Training Center, 31 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 ext. 2 or visit members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2023-smart-business-seminar-leaf-inc-presents-resilience-and-thriving-1071

DANCING & BRUNCH—9:30 a.m. Enjoy a delicious lunch and then work it off with some line dancing. Get Fresh On Main, 254 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4827 or visit facebook.com/people/Get-Fresh-on-the-Main/100077545603088/

CHILI SUPPER—4-6:30 p.m. Enjoy a delicious chili supper with friends. Eat in or take out. Support the Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 237-2930 or (607) 437-4656.

ART & MUSIC—5-7 p.m. Celebrate opening night of the Cooperstown Central School art exhibit, featuring live music and refreshments. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

YOUTH ZONE—7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/