HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-07-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 7

CONCERT—4 p.m. Enjoy “Shtetl To Broadway—Music from the Old World to the New,” an evening concert of Klezmer, swing standards and Broadway favorites performed by area artists including clarinetist Robin Seletsky and vocalists Colby Thomas, Andy Puritz and Stan Fox. Presented at Temple Beth El, 83 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 222-5687 or visit templebetheloneonta.org

OPENING CONCERT—4-5:30 p.m. The Summer Music Festival presents “Ying Quartet: American Made” for the opening concert of the season. The “fearlessly imaginative” Ying Quartet is set to perform a program showcasing the richness of American music, including works by Barber, Higdon, Childs and Dvorak. Tickets, $30/adult. Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownmusicfest.org