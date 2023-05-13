HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-14-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 14

THEATER—3 p.m. Orpheus Theatre presents “Rent,” the rock musical about living for today featuring local talent. Tickets, $20/adult. Presented at The Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit orpheustheatre.ticketleap.com/rent/details

ATV SAFETY—May 15 through July 15, the first 25 Schoharie and Otsego county residents who complete the online ATV safety course can receive free helmets and goggles from Bennet Motor Sales, Fly Creek. (518) 826-4056 or visit facebook.com/schenevuscsd

DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Monday and Tuesday through June 6, eat out at Eighty Main and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. Eighty Main, 80 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

BIRD WALK—8-10 a.m. Join the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society to view returning migrant birds, from warblers to orioles to possible raptors. Will last approximately two hours and requires some hill-climbing and hiking over uneven and possibly muddy ground. Held at DOAS Sanctuary/Franklin Mountain Hawk Watch, 52 Grange Hall Road Spur, Oneonta. (607) 267-8491 or visit doas.us/calendar/

BLOOD DRIVE—2:30-6:30 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Register at redcrossblood.org

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—7 p.m. Join the Otego Historical Society to learn about the birds of Otsego County with guest speakers Gail and Nelson DuBois. Otego Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7, Otego.