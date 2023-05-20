HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-21-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 21

THEATER—2 p.m. Join the Catskill Community Players for their presentation of “Office Hours,” a biting look at how people get by in the modern world and the struggles of 16 characters intent on keeping their lives together by denying reality. General admission, $20. Presented in the Wieting Theatre, 144 Main Street, Worcester. Get your tickets at catskillplayers.org

PLANT & POTTERY SALE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find plants and pottery for your indoor or outdoor garden. Proceeds go to support the animals cared for by Super Heroes Humane Society. 160 Pony Farm Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit facebook.com/superheroeshs/

CAR SHOW—Noon to 3 p.m. Stop and enjoy the view of beautiful cars on display. Enter the 50/50 raffle to benefit Milford EMS/Fire Department or enter your own car for just $5. Trophies will be awarded for the top 4 cars and for the “Best in Show.” Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit ommegang.com/events/brewery-ommegang-annual-car-show/

CONCERT—3 p.m. Celebrate the 150th birthday of one of the greatest Russian romantic composers, Sergei Rachmaninoff, with a trio configuration of “Pegasus: The Orchestra” —Eiko Kano, violin; Karén Hakobyan, piano; and Sergey Antonov, cello—performing chamber music by Rachmaninoff with additions from Haydn and Mendelssohn. Suggested donation, $12/adult at the door. Presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford at the First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit friendsmusic.org

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. Enjoy an evening of Bingo with friends to support the animals cared for by the Super Heroes Humane Society. Play Bingo, enter the 50/50 raffle, and place your bids to win the cat- and dog-themed gift baskets. Minimum food or beverage purchase of $10 required to play. Held at Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-0035 or visit facebook.com/RootsBrewingCompany