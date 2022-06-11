HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-12-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 12

THEATER – 3 p.m. Join the Startstruk Players for this presentation of ‘Seusical Jr.’ featuring all the beloved character from Horton the Elephant to the Cat in the Hat. Cost, $15/adult. Presented by Orpheus Theater. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

BIRTHDAY – 9 a.m. Celebrate the 83rd year of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Sign a card in the museum lobby, learn about the history of the hall of plaques in 20 minute guided tour at 10:30, and test your knowledge of baseball in fun game-show format at 3:30 p.m. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/83rd-birthday-celebration?date=0

ART TRAIL – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. ‘On The Trail Of Art’ woodland exhibit to feature works by professional and student artists from the Butternut Valley installed on a hiking trail. Parking is on Conservation road. Free, open to the public. Basswood State Park, 500 Conservation Rd., Burlington. Visit www.butternutvalleyalliance.org

STROLL WITH PRIDE – 1 p.m. Join the Otsego Pride Allaince for a fun stroll on the beautiful Headwaters Trail. Will include music, water, snacks, and fellowship/friendship. Meet at 21 Railroad Ave., Stamford. 607-386-1508 or visit www.otsegopridealliance.org/events/

SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 – 4 p.m. Tune is to listen to the New CCSD Superintendent of Schools Sarah Spross answer pre-submitted questions from interested parties on a variety of subjects and reflect on her first year with Cooperstown Central School. Registration required. Presented by The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. Visit fovl.eventbrite.com