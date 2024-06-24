HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 25

Hike or Paddle with the

Adirondack Mountain Club

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike/paddle with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s outing will be at Goodyear Lake. Portlandville. Contact hike leader Linda Pearce, (607) 432-8969, or paddle leader Jim Austin, (607) 437-5734, or visit https://susqadk.org/

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Advanced Long Pose Figure Drawing Workshop” with artist Jonathan Pincus. 3 day advanced workshop to learn 19th century academic drawing strategies. Held 7/9 thru 7/11 from 6-9 p.m. Fees apply, materials provided. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

LIBRARY—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Annual FoVL Summer Book Sale.” Runs through 6/30. Held under sidewalk tents on Fair Street side of the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “The Canoe and Kayak Venture on the Susquehanna River returns.” Bring your own vessel or rent. Meet at Canoe & Kayak Rentals and Sales, 2828 State Highway 28, Portlandville. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

YOUTH—10 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” Structured learning environment for children aged 3-4 to explore the museum with an educator and participate in games, dances and craft activities. Included with museum admission. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/preschool-tuesdays-spring/2024-06-25/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots and fruited gelatin. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Kids Pride Perler Bead Program.” Recommended ages 5-12. Teens welcome. Free. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

MEDITATION—5-6:15 p.m. “Cultivating Stillness: Weekly Meditation Group.” Admission by donation. Held each Tuesday. Samye Hermitage New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. contact@samyeny.org or visit https://samyenewyork.org/

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Remember the Ladies: Women & Politics in the Early Republic.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

