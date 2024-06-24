Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 25

Hike or Paddle with the
Adirondack Mountain Club

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike/paddle with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s outing will be at Goodyear Lake. Portlandville. Contact hike leader Linda Pearce, (607) 432-8969, or paddle leader Jim Austin, (607) 437-5734, or visit https://susqadk.org/ 

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Advanced Long Pose Figure Drawing Workshop” with artist Jonathan Pincus. 3 day advanced workshop to learn 19th century academic drawing strategies. Held 7/9 thru 7/11 from 6-9 p.m. Fees apply, materials provided. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

LIBRARY—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Annual FoVL Summer Book Sale.” Runs through 6/30. Held under sidewalk tents on Fair Street side of the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.
(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “The Canoe and Kayak Venture on the Susquehanna River returns.” Bring your own vessel or rent. Meet at Canoe & Kayak Rentals and Sales, 2828 State Highway 28, Portlandville. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

YOUTH—10 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” Structured learning environment for children aged 3-4 to explore the museum with an educator and participate in games, dances and craft activities. Included with museum admission. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/preschool-tuesdays-spring/2024-06-25/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots and fruited gelatin. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Kids Pride Perler Bead Program.” Recommended ages 5-12. Teens welcome. Free. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

MEDITATION—5-6:15 p.m. “Cultivating Stillness: Weekly Meditation Group.” Admission by donation. Held each Tuesday. Samye Hermitage New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. contact@samyeny.org or visit https://samyenewyork.org/

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Remember the Ladies: Women & Politics in the Early Republic.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.
(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 29 ‘Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert‘ GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL – Noon. “Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert.” The stars of “La Boheme” perform their favorite party pieces, accompanied by Glimmerglass Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks at the Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/ UNVEILING – 9 a.m. Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps unveil historical marker for the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital. Held at corner of West Street and Homer Folks Drive, Town of Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory…