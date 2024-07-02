HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Summer Crafternoon

at the Yager Museum

YOUTH—12:30-2:30 p.m. “Summer Crafternoon: Flags and Maps.” Children aged 5-12 explore their creativity. Free and open to the public. Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything except priced jewelry. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Bassett Hall, 31 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Thursday from 6-9 p.m. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

NATURE—2 p.m. “Nature Exploration with George Steele at Wintergreen Park.” Learn about animals and plants with a naturalist. Wintergreen Park, Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

CONCERT SERIES—6-8 p.m. “Small Town Big Band” presented by the Laurens Summer Concert Series. Includes free “make your own sundae” ice cream social. Knapp Park, Main Street, Laurens. (607) 441-5431 or visit https://villageoflaurensny.gov/

