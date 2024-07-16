HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

Country Express Performs

for Laurens Concert Series

CONCERT SERIES—6:30 p.m. “Country Express.” Presented by the Laurens Summer Concert Series. Includes free “make your own sundae” ice cream social. Knapp Park, Main Street, Laurens. (607) 441-5431 or visit https://villageoflaurensny.gov/

WALKING—7:30-8 a.m. “Walking Club.” Weather permitting. Wednesdays in July and August. Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything except priced jewelry. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

FUNDRAISER—11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. NAGS Bar & Kitchen, 221 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4470 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pepper pineapple pork, rice, Japanese-blend vegetables and strawberry shortcake. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

MOVIE—Noon to 2 p.m. “Shaun the Sheep.” Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

YOUTH—12:30-2:30 p.m. “Summer Crafternoon: Stories.” Children aged 5-12 explore their creativity in the galleries. Free admission. Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Kids Art with Shanna.” Free; registration requested. Great Hall, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CRAFT—3 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET—4-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Held each Wednesday. On the lawn of the Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/3452391281648323/

CONSERVATION—6-8 p.m. “Chop and Cheese.” Chop, dig and pull invasive Japanese knotweed. Followed by light refreshments in the garden. Some tools available; bring your own if possible. Registration required. Meet at Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/chop-and-cheese

ADK GATHERING—6 p.m. “Potluck Picnic” with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring a dish to share along with serving utensils, place setting and a beverage. Followed by an optional walk around the park. Pavilion, Fortin Park, Town of Oneonta. Visit https://susqadk.org/

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Adult Summer Crafts: Fairy House Workshop.” Registration required; donations appreciated. Be prepared for mess. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

THEATER—7-9 p.m. Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Fees apply. Performed Wednesdays and Thursdays through 8/15. Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/?s=twelfth&post_type=class

GRANGE—6:30 p.m. “Community Potluck Supper.” Followed at 7:30 with music by the Pierstown Troubadour. All welcome. Pierstown Grange Hall, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-4656.

