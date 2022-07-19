HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-20-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

LOCAL HISTORY – 7:30 p.m. Local historian Tom Heitz will present ‘A Prominent Hooker And The Naming Of Fly Creek.’ Talk will be followed by light refreshments. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Rd., Pierstown. 607-547-5205.

THRIFT SHOP – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop in to support Helios Care and get 1/2 off everything in the shop. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 261 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5335 or visit www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice/

CHILDRENS HIKE – 1 – 3 p.m. Children are invited for a fun hike to follow the signs and to figure out what mythical creature is lurking about the park. There will be a take-home craft at the end. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. Lower Wilber Park, Wilber Park Dr., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

CONCERT – 6:30 – 8 p.m. Enjoy a performance by the Small Town Big Band. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the refreshments. Village Park, Vanhornesville. E-mail lcwrench@gmail.com for info.

CONCERT SERIES – 6:30 p.m. Laurens Summer Concert Series presents The Country Express at the Gazebo in Knapp Park. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets as seating is limited. Knapp Park, Main St., Laurens. 607-441-5431.

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Auburn Doubledays. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.

SHAKESPEARE – 7 p.m. Enjoy a production of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ the classic tale of tragic young love. Cost, $18/non-member. Glimmer Globe Theater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org