HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JULY 24

HOME GAME—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. the Utica Blue Sox, featuring happy hour before the game from 5-6 p.m. Admission, $5/adult. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-6326 or visit oneontaoutlaws.com

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon-5 p.m. With Oneonta YMCA at Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

KIDS CLAY CLASS – 9-11 a.m. Little Smithy Clay Camp. Children aged 6-8 learn the essentials of clay construction. Cost, $170. Materials included. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday through August 4. The Smithy Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

EXERCISE CLASS—10 a.m. Get moving in Low-Impact Exercise Class. Designed for seniors but all are welcome. Held each Monday & Thursday in July. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION—10:30-11:30 a.m. “2023 Legends of the Game Roundtable,” featuring 2023 Hall of Fame inductees Fred McGriff and Scot Rolen. Hosted by Peter Gammons. Members only; tickets, $10/adult. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-0397 or visit baseballhall.org/events/2023-legends-game-roundtable

FOOD SERVICE – Noon to 1 p.m. Children through age 18 receive free food. Activities include a bookmobile, games, more. Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

BIG KIDS CLAY CLASS – Noon to 2:30 p.m. Big Smithy Clay Camp. Children aged 9-12 learn the essentials of clay construction through pottery wheel and slab construction. Cost, $170. Materials included. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday through August 4. The Smithy Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

AUTOGRAPHS – Noon to 5 p.m. Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in-person autograph event featuring 40+ guests, including David Ortiz, Randy Johnson, Chipper Jones and more. Tickets on sale now. Hall of Fame Signings, 124C Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 269-7567 or visit https://halloffamesignings.com/

RABIES CLINIC—3-6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs and ferrets. First come, first serve; bring your pet’s vaccine certificate for the vet’s reference. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Route 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit sqspca.org

MAGIC SHOW—5:30 p.m. The Magic of Chris Wheel. Part of the Pathfinder Village Summer Concert Series. Free, concessions available for purchase. Pavilion, Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit pathfindervillage.org/summer-concert-series

JAZZ CONCERT—7 p.m. Alone Together. Jazz. Free; rain or shine. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.

WRITING WORKSHOP—7 p.m. “Look Who’s Talking: Persona Writing Workshop” taught by Georgia Popoff. Writers are invited to look beyond their own setting and voice and explore characters in new ways. Held each Monday through August 28 on Zoom. Cost, $300. Presented by the Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, Teadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit brighthillpress.org/calendar/