HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 1

MUSIC FEST—7 p.m. Harry Allen’s All Star New York Saxophone Band. Jazz saxophone legend Harry Allen joins forces with Ken Peplowski and Grant Stewart on tenor saxophone, Gary Smulyan on baritone saxophone, James Chirillo on guitar, Mike Karn on bass and Aaron Kimmel on drums for an evening of small group jazz with a big band feel. Part of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival 25th anniversary season. $30, adults; $15, students under 18. Purchase tickets in advance at www.cooperstownmusicfest.org. Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown.

BLOOD DRIVE – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit RedCrossBlood.org

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE – 9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment, water, and be aware of level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Glenwood Creek, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Tracey Verma at (607) 353-9620 or visit https://susqadk.org/

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

TUESDAY MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Local farmers and artisans, plus live music, every Tuesday afternoon through September. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-6195 or visit cooperstownfarmersmarket.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 2-7 p.m. American Legion Post 616, 13 Lake Street, Richfield Springs. RedCrossBlood.org

KIDS’ ART CLASS—3 p.m. Children aged pre-K through 12 are invited to stop in and work on an arts and crafts project. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

TEEN PAINTING CLASS—4-6 p.m. “Fundamental Painting Elements and Techniques.” Sign up for one week or all eight sessions. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays through August 17. Some drawing experience suggested. Part of the Summer Arts Program for Teens. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Pre-register at canoneonta.org/summer-arts-program-teens.

FIGURE DRAWING—5-7 p.m. Adults aged 18+ are invited to draw from life in fun, drop-in sessions. Newspaper and charcoal are provided. No instruction. Cost, $10. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/

ART WORKSHOP—5:30-7:30 p.m. Make beautiful designs on stoneware. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

MONTHLY MEET & GREET—5:30 p.m. Welcome Home Cooperstown Community Meet and Greet. Welcome new residents to the area and help them make connections with established residents and institutions. Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.cooperstownny.org/welcome-home-cooperstown/

ART SYMPOSIUM—6-9 p.m. Learn about the works of M.C. Escher and how he was influenced by (and now influences) different disciplines across science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. The evening culminates in the debut screening of a performance by the Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company, recorded in the actual gallery where the M.C. Escher exhibition is on view. Presented via Zoom by the Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

ART COLLECTIVE—6 p.m. Teens and adults are invited for this quiet time to work on your art with likeminded company. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

YOGA—6:15-7 p.m. “Yoga on the Beach.” Bring a mat or a towel. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

LAKEFRONT CONCERT—6:30 p.m. Grateful Upstate Toodeloo. Some of the finest CNY musicians paying tribute to the Grateful Dead. Historic Bandstand, Lake Front Park, Cooperstown.

office@cooperstownchamber.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront/

T ZONE—Tuesdays & Thursdays 4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/