HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

Open House at the SUNY

Oneonta Biological Field Station

OPEN HOUSE—4-7 p.m. SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station, 5838 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8778 or visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/biological-field-station

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR—All day. Continues through August 4. Demolition derby, performances by Buffalo Barfield, Krystal Lee, and Jason Wicks, various livestock shows, and a performance by the Otsego School of Dance and Performing Arts at 5 p.m. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Staff shares stories, songs and activities to promote school readiness. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick College Drive, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Summer Story Time.” All ages welcome. Held Thursdays through 8/29. Gilbertsville Free Library, 17 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2832 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Gilbertsville-Free-Library-100089345194772/

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—1-2 p.m. “The-One-Man Circus-in-a-Suitcase.” Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (212) 874-3976 or visit https://www.circusminimus.com/events/circus-in-a-suitcase-argentina-12-2022-m37e9-bftnh-pr8yk-5zwy7-mzhdc

LIBRARY—2-4 p.m. “Take and Make Wind Chimes.” For ages 9-15. Parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 12. Registration not required. Be prepared for mess. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

MUSEUM—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 16-18. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more in the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

CARSHOW—5-7 p.m. “NYCM Cruise-In & Ice Cream Social.” Classic cars, an Elvis tribute and free ice cream. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

CONCERT—5:15 p.m. “After Work Entertainment in Downtown Oneonta.” Rich Mollin Group. Free. Held Thursdays thru 8/29. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. (719) 246-5593 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontadowntownrenaissance

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CONCERT—6:30 p.m. “36th Summer Concert Series: Dirt Road Express.” Country music. Bring friends, a lawn chair or a blanket. Free; all welcome. Held rain or shine. Community House Lawn, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. Visit (607) 369-3421 or visit https://www.facebook.com/villageofunadilla

PERFORMANCE—6:30 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. Murder Café presents “Mystery at the Starlight Ballroom: A Fundraiser for People’s Place.” Buffet dinner, cash bar and a murder mystery show. Fees apply. The Best Western, Washington Avenue, Kingston. 845-475-7973 or visit https://www.murdercafe.net/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Oneonta Summer Concert Series: Too Old to Plow.” Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontarec

CONCERT—7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. “Caroga Arts Ensemble.” Free; open to all. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

THEATER—7-9 p.m. Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Fees apply. Performed Wednesdays and Thursdays through 8/15. Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/?s=twelfth&post_type=class

CONCERT—7 p.m.; children’s activities start at 5 p.m. “Thursdays on the Village Green.” Women Songwriters Showcase, featuring live music, food, face painting, ice cream and more. The Village Green, 1 Broad Street, Hamilton. thursdaysonthevillagegreen@gmail.com or visit https://www.thursdaysonthevillagegreen.com/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “NBT Thursday Concert Series.” Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds. Free. Presented by the Chenango Blues Association at East Park in downtown Norwich. Visit www.chenangobluesfest.orgm, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/?s=twelfth&post_type=classival: Pianist Richard Goode Plays Beethoven.” The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR