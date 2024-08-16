HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Hartwick Fire Department Field Day

FESTIVAL—9 a.m. to 11 p.m. “Hartwick Fire Department Field Day.” Live music, food, tractor pull, fireworks at dusk. Hartwick Fire Department Co. #1, Wells Avenue, Hartwick. (607) 293-7741 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hartwickfireco1

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—7:30-11:30 a.m. Fly-in Pancake Breakfast. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, real maple syrup, sausage and beverages. $9/adult to support the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, 866 State Route 166, Cooperstown.

SALE—8 a.m. “East End Oneonta Garage Sale.” Presented by Destination Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta

RECYCLING—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Otsego County’s Household Hazardous Waste Day 2024: Cooperstown.” Safely dispose of household hazardous wastes, from paint to batteries and more. Not accepting motor oil, microwaves, electronics or pharmaceuticals. Full list available online. The Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4225 or visit https://www.otsegocountyny.gov/departments/solid_waste/household_hazardous_waste_day.php

BENEFIT—9 a.m. to noon. Pancake breakfast and corn hole tournament. Admission by donation (monetary or unopened cleaning/hygiene products) to benefit the Hunger Coalition of Otsego County. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Corner of State Route 51 and Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305.

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Bring the kids for Crafts and Fun with Miss Jen, to celebrate Honeybee Day while the adults shop. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Continues Saturdays through 10/19. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field 130 Borst Way, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

IROQUOIS MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Artist Demonstration: Guitar Making with Glenn Hill Jr.” Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howe’s Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/workshops-events

MUSEUM—11 a.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

FEST—Noon to 6 p.m. “Butternut Valley Summer Harvest Festival.” Music, arts, crafts, petting goats, face painting, more. Guy Rathbun Park, Morris. info@butternutvalleyalliance.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/ButternutValleyAlliance

CELEBRATION—1:30-4 p.m. “Atwell Day at the Fly Creek Grange.” Celebrating Jim Atwell’s birthday and remembering Anne Atwell’s legacy, featuring Anne’s drawings and paintings. Light snacks and beverages available. Fly Creek Grange, 208 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. Visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Fly-Creek-Area-Historical-Society-100077445521390/

EXERCISE—2 p.m. “Easy, 15 Minute Full Body Stretch.” Demonstration/explanation of stretches that can be done sitting or standing. Participate or watch and listen. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

WORKSHOP—2-5 p.m. “Process Art Workshop: Braiding Corn, Sweet Grass and Dogbane.” Presented in partnership with a Native interpreter and includes a gathering, teatime, story sharing, and communal participation. No experience necessary. $25/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

THEATRE—3 and 7:30 p.m. “An Iliad” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on Homer’s “Iliad.” Directed by Lauren Bone Noble. Also showing at 5 p.m. on 8/18. Free admission, donations accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/an-iliad/

ARTIST RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Plant Matter: A Group Exhibition.” Free, open to all. On view through 10/19. Walter Meade Gallery, Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/plant-matter/

CHARACTER PARTY—4-6 p.m. “Tea with Eleanor Roosevelt.” Tea party with actress Jane Von Boskirk portraying Eleanor Roosevelt in her one-woman show, “Across a Barrier of Fear.” Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

OUTDOORS—6 p.m. “Bingo, Bonfire, and S’mores.” Free. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark

CELEBRATION—7 p.m. “Gilbertsville Fire Department 150th Celebration.” Parade, fireworks, refreshments, raffle, more. Gilbertsville Historic District. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/gilbertsvilleny

PERFORMANCE—8 p.m. “Planetarium: A Celestial Spectacle of Fusion Belly Dance.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

