HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-18-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

WRITERS SALON – 7:30 p.m. Hear readings and discussion from writers and poets local to the Catskills region. This week will feature local writer Iris Cushing. Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit canoneonta.org/writers-salon

LEADERSHIP – 9 a.m. – Noon. Learn with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce in workshop ‘Leadership for Supervisors.’ Learn about communication, management styles, project management, and more. Registration required. Presented for free by the CDO Workforce at the offices of Otsego Now, 189 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-4800 ext. 109 or visit cdoworkforce.org

BOOKMOBILE – 9:15 – 9:40 a.m. Pick up a book, dvd from the 4 County Library system mobile library. Town Hall, West Oneonta. 607-723-8236 ext. 322 or visit fcls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/fcls

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 11 a.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

MUSIC ON MAIN – 1 – 3 p.m. Enjoy performance by the Killdeer Trio. Free. Pioneer Park, Main St., Cooperstown.

NETWORKING – 5 – 6:30 p.m. Meet area professionals with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Bring your business cards and learn about the host business. Time To Tan, 41-45 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-432-4500 ext 2 or visit otsegocc.com

CONCERT SERIES – 7 p.m. Bring the kids, a chair and some blankets for fun evening featuring a performance by Luci & Levi. By the bandstand, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432-0680 or visit facebook.com/oneontarec