HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

Evening in the Garden

with the Master Gardeners

GARDEN—4-6 p.m. “CCE Evening Programs in the Garden: Cornell Vegetable Varieties Garden Trial and Eastern European Vegetables.” Discussion and Q&A with Master Gardener Volunteers and professionals. Demonstration Garden, Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/

MOVIES—Noon. “Sing” and “Sing 2.” Free, treats available for purchase. Presented by the Worcester-Schenevus Library at the Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit hSTORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Staff shares stories, songs and activities to promote school readiness. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $1 an item, including jewelry. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Summer Story Time.” All ages welcome. Also held Thursdays through 8/29. Gilbertsville Free Library, 17 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2832 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Gilbertsville-Free-Library-100089345194772/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is pork chops, stuffing, broccoli and pears. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—2-4 p.m. “Music Adventure.” For ages 9-15. Parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 12. Registration not required. Be prepared for mess. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

LIBRARY—3 p.m. “Estate Planning: Do You Know Where To Begin?” Free; registration required. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (607) 547-4255 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

EXHIBIT—5 p.m. Artist talk with Lucia Phillips, one of six artists exhibiting in the “CrazyCool!!!” show of sculpture, painting and more. Free; reservations recommended. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more in the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

CONCERT—5:15 p.m. “After Work Entertainment in Downtown Oneonta.” Becca and the Tall Boys. Free. Held Thursdays through 8/29. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. (719) 246-5593 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontadowntownrenaissance

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CONCERT—6:30 p.m. “36th Summer Concert Series: Realtime Dixieland Band.” Authentic Dixieland-style from the 1900s. Bring friends and a lawn chair or a blanket. Free; all welcome. Held rain or shine. Community House Lawn, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. Visit (607) 369-3421 or visit https://www.facebook.com/villageofunadilla

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Oneonta Summer Concert Series: Lucia & Levi.” Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontarec

CONCERT—7 p.m. “NBT Thursday Concert Series.” The Sam Bush Band. Free. Presented by the Chenango Blues Association at East Park in downtown Norwich. Visit www.chenangobluesfest.org

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “An Iliad,” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on Homer’s “Iliad.” Directed by Lauren Bone Noble. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 8/23, at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on 8/24, and 5 p.m. on 8/25. Free admission, donations accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/trouble-in-mind/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Great Adaptations: A Musical Theatre Cabaret.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “John Colonna and Killdeer Trio.” Admission fee. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010. https://dunderberggallery.com/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR