HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 26

Realtime Dixieland Band
To Perform at Pathfinder Village

SUMMER CONCERT—5:30 p.m. Realtime Dixieland Band. Free. Dinner available for purchase. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Cooperstown Village Board members to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

LIBRARY—9-10 a.m. Exercise Class designed for seniors but all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus  

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of BBQ chicken, baked beans, mixed vegetables and oatmeal raisin cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

RABIES CLINIC—3-6 p.m. “Free Rabies Clinics.” Bring pets’ previous rabies certificates to receive the three-year booster. First come, first served. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit https://www.sqspca.org/news-events/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Music at Meadow Links: The Tom Hovey Summer Music Festival.” The Clinton Brass Quintet. Free; all welcome. Held rain or shine. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Route 27, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1646 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552201194074 

PERFORMANCE—9 p.m. “Chuck’s Comedy Club: Danny Franzese.” Fees apply. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/

