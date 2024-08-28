Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

Music After Work
in Downtown Oneonta

FINALE—5:15 p.m. “After Work Entertainment in Downtown Oneonta.” The Killdeer Trio. Free. Held Thursdays through 8/29. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. (719) 246-5593 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontadowntownrenaissance

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Staff shares stories, songs and activities to promote school readiness. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

RIBBON CUTTING—10 a.m. Celebrate the launch of a new Practical Nursing Program. A.O. Fox Hospital, 1 Norton Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 286-7715 or visit https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2024-ribbon-cutting-ceremony-bassett-dcmo-boces-1118

FINALE—10 a.m. “Summer Story Time.” All ages welcome. Gilbertsville Free Library, 17 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2832 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Gilbertsville-Free-Library-100089345194772/

VOLUNTEER—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fight hunger in Otsego County. Assist the staff to unload deliveries of food and other items for families in need in Otsego County. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8902 or visit https://cooperstownfoodpantry.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is ham and cheese pasta salad, coleslaw, applesauce and pudding. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—2-4 p.m. “Fairy House Craft.” For ages 9-15. Parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 12. Registration not required. Be prepared for mess. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

GENEOLOGY—4 p.m. Introduction to Ancestry.com. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

EXHIBIT—4 p.m. Artist talk with Zena Gurbo, one of six artists exhibiting in the “CrazyCool!!!” show of sculpture, painting and more. Free; reservations recommended. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more in the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CONCERT—6:30 p.m. “36th Summer Concert Series: Barnyard Saints.” Outlaw country, foot-stomping old barn dance mixed with modern tunes. Bring friends, a lawn chair or a blanket. Free; all welcome. Held rain or shine. Community House Lawn, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. Visit (607) 369-3421 or visit https://www.facebook.com/villageofunadilla

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Oneonta Summer Concert Series: Off the Record.” Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontarec

CONCERT—7 p.m. “NBT Thursday Concert Series.” Keller Williams performs solo, accompanying himself on the acoustic guitar, bass, and more, resulting in a hybrid of alternative folk and groovy electronica. Free. Presented by the Chenango Blues Association at East Park in downtown Norwich. Visit www.chenangobluesfest.org

