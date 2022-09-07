HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-08-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

AUDITIONS – 7:30 – 9 p.m. Bigger Dreams productions is seeking community members who enjoy acting and the theater to audition for roles in the upcoming performance of ‘August: Osage County.’ Performances to take place February 3 through 12, 2023. Rehearsals begin week of November 7. Auditions held in the Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org/auditions

EXHIBIT RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate the fall exhibit ‘Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues, and Soul’ featuring 75 riveting images by renowned concert photographer Larry Hulst. Over 30 years, Hulst documented some of the most memorable live performances in music history. Exhibit showing 8/30 thru 11/22. Yager Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4480.

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Enjoy presentation of ekphrastic poetry by area authors Lynne Kemen & Bright Hill poets Vicki Whicker, Robert Bensen, Pamela Strother, and Michael W. Piercy. Suggested donation $3. Presented by Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, Treadwell. 607-829-5055 or visit facebook.com/brighthp

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Enjoy fun Jazz performance by the John Colonna Jazz Trio which includes John Colonna on piano, Joel Proctor on drums and Tong Cherd on bass. Cost, $20/adult at the door. The Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2010 or visit facebook.com/dunderberggallery