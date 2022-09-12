HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-13-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

WRITING GROUP – 6:30 p.m. Bring your notebooks, pens/pencils and be ready to share your writing in a supportive writing group. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org

SUPPORT GROUP – 5:30 p.m. Free drop-in support group for community members aged 18+ to cope with grief and loss as facilitated by specifically trained staff. This is a safe space to understand the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Hosted by Helios Care at the First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. 607-432-5525 or visit helioscare.org/grief-support