HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Block Party Kicks Off

City of the Hills Festival

FESTIVAL—5-9 p.m. “City of the Hills Festival.” Block party at Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.cityofthehillsfest.org/

GARAGE SALE—8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. “Multi-Family Garage & Estate Sale.” Jewelry, clothing, watches and much more. Continues 9/14. 985 County Highway 35, Maryland.

ARTIST MEET-UP—9:30-11 a.m. “Stronger Together: Creating Connections and Brainstorming Group Projects and Shows.” Free coffee and pastries while supplies last. Hollow Delhi, 84 Main Street, Storefront #3, Delhi. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/artist-meet-up-at-hollow/

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

GARDEN CLUB—10:30 a.m. “A Reassuring Hum: Creating A Pollinator Garden.” Presented online via Zoom by the Butternut Valley Garden Club. (607) 435-6710 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ButternutValleyAlliance

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Held each 2nd Friday of the month. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of goulash, tossed salad, corn and chef’s choice pie. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

MUSEUM—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

MUSIC—3:30 and 7:30 p.m. “Piano Masterclass: Aima Maria Labra-Makk.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

CRAFT CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. “Still Life Painting.” Led by art teacher Sonja Eklund. Small children might need a caregiver’s help. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

LAUNCH—5-9 p.m. “Black Eagle Entertainment Brand Fashion Launch.” Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Friday” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bonfire. This week featuring Poverty Hill. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

RAILWAY—7 p.m. Learn about the operations of the Richfield Springs Scenic Railroad with the Utica and Mohawk Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. Includes a business portion on the activities and projects of the coming months. Zion Lutheran Church, corner of French and Burrstone roads, New Hartford. (315) 275-1223 or e-mail Bpaulson909@msn.com

LIBRARY—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. “Kyle Price Cello Solos.” Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of “The Tempest.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

MOVIE—9 p.m. “Dive-In Movie: Night Swim.” Watch a scary movie from the pool. Chase Gym Pool, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

