HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-22-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

HISTORY AFTER HOURS – 5 – 7 p.m. The whole family is invited for fun history activities. This month celebrate the areas harvest history. Activities will include a beer tasting (21+), a children’s story times, cornhusk doll making, and the chance to learn about hops and dairy farming in the Oneonta area. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory

FALL OCTET – Complete 8 of the activities featured on Otsego Outdoors and receive the Fall Octet patch and be listed in the challenge roster. Get out and connect with the natural world this season. Visit OtsegoOutdoors.com

DRAW AND GATHER – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Come for an evening of drawing, read aloud, listen to music and engage with people, pencil, and paper. Free, open to public. Refreshments served. The Bushel Collective, 106 Main St., Delhi. Visit bushelcollective.org/events/evening-draw-gather-2022-09-22/

SEED SAVING – 5:30 – 7 p.m. Join the Otsego County Master Gardeners for a workshop on how to save the seed of this years garden to start next years. Learn the benefits, select which plants to save from, how to harvest and store the seeds, more. Registration required by September 19. Suggested $5 donation to cover materials. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 ext. 228 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/09/22/seed-saving-in-our-garden

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Enjoy presentation by poet Kate McNairy and special guests. Free, suggested donation $3. Registration required. Presented online by Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, Treadwell. 607-829-5055 or visit facebook.com/brighthp/

BEEKEEPING – 7 – 9 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Leatherstocking Beekeepers Association open to all to learn about beekeeping and share their experiences. Hosted at The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Visit leatherstockingbeekeepers.com

SCIENCE NIGHT – 8 – 10 p.m. Enjoy a fun night of science trivia, games, and other activities with prizes. There will be cookies, a baked potato bar, and more available. Test your skills and learn some facts with your team. A. J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneontabulletin.wordpress.com/2022/09/19/science-night-at-your-moms-house/