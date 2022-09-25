HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-26-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

READING SERIES – 730 p.m. The Red Dragon Reading Series returns with a presentation from author Tom Fate. Fate is a professor emeritus at DuPage Univeristy with 30 years of teaching creative writing. He is the author of several works of creative non-fiction including “The Long Way Home: Detours and Discoveries,” a travel memoir (2022), “Cabin Fever,” a nature memoir, and “Steady and Trembling,” a spiritual memoir. Presentation is free, open to the public. Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Visit suny.oneonta.edu/english/red-dragon-reading-series