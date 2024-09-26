HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

‘Novecento’ with the Mask

and Hammer Theatre Club

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Novecento.” Presented by the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

COMMON READ—Read “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henriquez, then discuss with Professor Thor Gibbins on 10/15 at 6 p.m. or 10/17 at 4 p.m. In partnership with SUNY Oneonta’s Common Read. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

RUMMAGE SALE—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit mission and church needs. Pay what you can. First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, corner of Pioneer and Elm streets, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownPres/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. “Fall Wall Décor & Wood Shelf Sitters.” Fees apply; registration required. The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, cauliflower and no-bake cookies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

ANNIVERSARY—Noon to 3 p.m. “One Year Celebration.” Potluck lunch. Registration requested. The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

MUSEUM—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

CRAFT CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. “Felt Hand Puppets.” Led by art teacher Sonja Eklund. Small children might need a caregiver’s help. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

BREWERY—5-11 p.m. “Belgium Comes to Cooperstown 2024.” Beers, music, food and revelry. Tickets required. Held through 9/29. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

DINNER—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Free Spaghetti Dinner.” Laurens Presbyterian Church, 3 Main Street, Laurens. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/503131676794527/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=1867818573659157

CHERRY VALLEY KITE FESTIVAL—6 & 7 p.m. Two-day festival of kites, music, food and fun. Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks

PERFORMANCE—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. Performance with London musician, producer and DJ Nabihah Iqbal performs. Fees apply. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://www.westkc.org/

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Faculty Showcase Concert 1.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

COMEDY—8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. “Stand-Up Comedy with North Country Comedy Tour.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

MAGIC—8 p.m. “The Evasons: Mentalist Duo.” Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR