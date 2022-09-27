HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO 09-28-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

JOB FAIR – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Workforce Development Board presents ‘A Pipeline To Apprenticeship’ virtual job fair, featuring a free chance for employers and job seekers to chat 1-on-1. Hosted by The Regional Apprenticeship And Readiness Grant. Call 315-207-6951 ext. 133 or visit working-solutions.org/news/free-virtual-job-fair

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. The SUNY Oneonta Theater department presents ‘Nord-Ost’ (North East) by Torsten Buchsteiner, with translation by David Tushingham. A play in 3 parts about the 57-hour hostage crisis in Moscow’s Dubrovka Theatre and it’s shocking conclusion as told by 3 women present for the action who find their lives and families forever altered. General admission, $5. Hamblin Arena, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-4500 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows