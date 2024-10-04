HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

Woodsmen’s Festival at Hanford Mills Museum

MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Exploration Day: Woodsmen’s Festival.” Demonstrations, food, live music, family-friendly games and learning activities, and more. Admission by donation. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12, East Meredith. (607) 278-5744 or visit https://www.hanfordmills.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street Baptist Church, Briggs Hall, 333 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Worcester Farmers’ & Flea Market.” Every Saturday. Second Chances Vintage Shop, 174 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1476590776266599

GARDEN—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Schoharie Master Gardeners Pop-up Plant Clinic and Free Houseplant Giveaway.” Veterans Park, Cobleskill. (518) 234-4303 ext. 129 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CCESchoharieOtsego/

DEMOCRATIC CLUB—9 a.m. “Getting Out the Vote Strategies that Work: How the NYS Coordinated Campaign Working Together with Local Democrats Can Ensure a Strong Turnout.” Presented by Kim Van Atta, vice chair of the Delaware Democratic Committee. Oneonta Democratic Club meeting at Get Fresh on Main Café, 254Main Street, Oneonta. RSVP to Garymaffei@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068905072401

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Corner of State Route 51 and Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305.

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Continues Saturdays through 10/19. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field off State Highway 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Raku Firing: Bring Your Own Bisqueware.” Participants fire up to 12 items. Pieces available for walk-ins. Followed by special concert with bassist Evan Jagels. Fees apply; registration appreciated. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Young Artists Create A Pumpkin Quilt.” Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

DANCE—10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. “The 2024 Sharon Springs Dance Festival.” Performances, demonstration and master classes for all ages. Held at Sharon Springs Central School, 514 State Highway 20, Sharon Springs. Visit https://klinkharthall.org/dance/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Still Life Photography.” Fees apply; registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/still-life-photography-with-peter-pioppo/

ARTS & CRAFTS—10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Encaustic Painting.” Cold wax medium with oil paints. Fees apply; registration required. Continues Saturdays through 10/26. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or visit https://bvartscenter.org/

COMMUNITY DAY—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Otsego County residents receive complimentary admission to The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown.

QUILT SHOW—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Quilted Legacies.” Traditional and contemporary pieces by local quilters. Benefit for restoration and maintenance of historic inn. Admission fee; lunch available for purchase. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2967 or visit https://www.themajorsinn.com/event-gallery

CRAFT FEST—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “4th Annual Fall Craft Fair.” Cullen Pumpkin Farm, 587 Cullen Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2103 or visit or visit https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

GARDEN—10:30 a.m. to noon. “Putting Your Garden to Bed Dos and Don’ts.” Free; registration required. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

FALL FEST—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Athelas Therapeutic Riding’s Fall Fest.” Bounce houses, pony rides, pumpkin painting, crafts, cider and donuts, and more. Proceeds benefit the fence project. Fees apply. Athelas Therapeutic Riding, 1179 County Route 5, Otego. Visit https://www.athelastherapeuticridinginc.org/

MUSEUM—11 a.m. “Tour & Storytime for Families.” Included with museum admission. Held each Saturday in October. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Outsider art “CrazyCool Part II: Extended.” Open each Saturday in October. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

SAFETY—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Car Seat Check Event.” Provided by Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians. The Home Depot, 659 State Highway 28, Oneonta. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocountyny.gov/departments/health_department/index.php

ART TRAIL—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Cherry Valley Art Trail.” Featuring open studios, gallery shows and artists with their works. Village of Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/

GAME—Noon. “Hartwick Vets Club Pitch Tournament.” Lunch provided, cash bar. First come, first served. Fees apply. Hartwick American Legion Post 1567, 3099 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7511 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069371798161

FESTIVAL—1-5 p.m. “First Annual Fly Creek Fire Company Fall Festival.” Food trucks, games, crafts and make-your-own sundaes by Stewart’s. Talk with the volunteer firefighters, EMTs and others for Fire Prevention Week. Fly Creek Fire House, 811 County Route 26, Fly Creek. (607) 547-5469 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Fly-Creek-Volunteer-Fire-Company-100064896811667/

ONEONTA HISTORY—2 p.m. “Remember the Fallen: Oneonta’s Civil War Soldiers.” Led by local historian Frank Antonucci. Free and open to the public. Registration requested by 10/4. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://oneontahistory.org/

LECTURE—3 p.m. “The Night Watch: From Canvas to Clothing.” With Textile Historian Rabbit Goody. Elizabeth Hearn Gleich Annual Lecture. Free; registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Quiet Tide.” Exhibit by water color artist Ali Cavanaugh. Free; open to the public. On view through 2/14/25. The Sam and Adele Golden Gallery, 188 Bell Road, New Berlin. (607) 847-6767 or visit https://goldenartistcolors.com/

GHOST TOUR—6-7 p.m. “Hyde & Shriek! Candlelight Ghost Tours.” Tour the hall and hear tales of the ghostly apparitions who have lingered for over 2 centuries. Also held 10/11, 10/18, 10/19, 10/25 and 10/26. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

WOMEN’S CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Red Tent Women’s Circle.” Includes activity, story circle and a potluck dinner. Fees apply. The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

HALLOWEEN—7 p.m. “Tell-Tale: Stories and Poems from the Macabre Mind of Edgar Allen Poe.” Fees apply. Also held 10/6 at 3 p.m. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Quinn Christopherson in Concert.” Fees apply. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7608 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/quinn-christopherson/

THEATER—8 p.m. “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Fees apply. Also showing 10/6 at 2 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

