HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-15-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

SYMPHONY – 7 p.m. The Catskill Symphony Orchestra opens the season with ‘The Revolutionaries’ featuring works from Beethoven’s ‘The Creatures of Prometheus Overture’ to Ives’ ‘The Unanswered Question.’ Includes performance from world renowned concert pianist Sara Daneshpour. Tickets, $40/adult at the door. Held at The Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. (607) 436-2670 or visit catskillsymphonyorchestra.org

RUMMAGE SALE – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Check through the items on sale to support the Superheroes in Ripped Jeans. Come in your halloween costume to ‘trick-or-treat’ through the sale and find some amazing items for the holidays. Held on the future shelter site at 160 Pony Farm Rd., Oneonta. 607-441-3227 or visit facebook.com/superheroeshs

EARLY TECHNOLOGY – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Learn about the early technology used by the Iroquois. Includes demonstrations of everything from flint knapping, fiber making, spear throwing, and much more. Think you’ve found an artifact? Bring it along and the museum experts will work to identify it. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

POETRY FESTIVAL – 2 p.m. Enjoy a panel discussion ‘Poetry & Power’ with visiting poets Jennifer Grotz, Terrance Hayes, and Paul Muldoon. Followed by Joyce Carol Oates in Conversation with Jean Hanff Korelitz at 3 p.m. Free, open to the public. Roseboro Hotel Ballroom, 210 main St., Sharon Springs. Visit klinkharthall.org/poetry-festival-2022/

WALKING TOUR – 3 p.m. Explore downtown Oneonta and learn about the threats and opportunities for this historic district which the NYS Preservation League has been named to the ‘Seven to Save’ list for 2022. Tour will be led by GOHS member Bob Brzowski & Steve Yerly and Executive Director of Otsego 2000 Ellen Pope. Admission by donation. Tour begins from the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org

OPENING RECEPTION – 4 – 6 p.m. Celebrate works of late Ukrainian artist Jules Olitski, who passed in 2007. The exhibit ‘Late Works’ features the moving and expressive ‘Orb’ paintings which were made late in his 7 decade career. Open to the public. On display 10/15 through 3/3. Sam and Adele Golden Gallery, 188 Bell Rd., New Berlin. 607-847-6154 or visit thesagg.org

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Join eerie lantern lit tour through the historic village to learn about the young ghost at the Bump Tavern, the mysterious early morning strikes on the anvil at the blacksmiths, and other ‘Things That Go Bump In The Night.’ 6 tours/night. Reservations required. Recommended for people aged 10+. Cost, $20/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1456 or visit farmersmuseum.org

CHAMBER CONCERT – 6:30 p.m. Enjoy performance by the prize winning Argus Quartet featuring works by composers Joseph Bologne, Germaine Tailleferre, Juri Seo, and Donald Crockett. Tickets, $28 at the door. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit westkc.org