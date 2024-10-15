HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

Annual Meeting of the Local

Cornell Cooperative Extension

MEETING—6-8 p.m. “Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie & Otsego County’s Annual Meeting.” Business meeting and hors d’oeuvres. RSVP requested (not required). Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (518) 234-4303 ext. 111 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/10/16/2024-annual-meeting

CONSERVATION—9:30 a.m. “2024 Watershed Wednesdays: Addressing Spotted Lantern Fly in the Finger Lakes.” Presented by Sam Beck-Andersen, Finger Lakes PRISM Coordinator. Presented online by Upper Susquehanna Coalition. Visit https://www.uppersusquehanna.org/usc/usc-resources/watershed-wednesdays/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything except priced jewelry. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093674526337

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story then participate in related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of lasagna, tossed salad, Italian-blend vegetables and fruited gelatin. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SENIORS—2 p.m. “Movement Class with Erica Cruz.” Held Mondays and Wednesdays in October. Fees apply; registration required. The Gathering Place. 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

ARTS & CRAFTS—3 p.m. “Yarn Pumpkins.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

LEGAL—3 p.m. “Trusts and Estates 101.” Tour the Supreme Court Library with Lawyers in the Library. Learn about free resources. Includes Q&A session. Otsego County Supreme Court Library, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. E-mail secowen@nycourts.gov

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “SFCU Scholarship Seminar.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

CRAFT—5 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn (yarn and crochet hooks available). Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

ART—5:30 p.m. “Down Syndrome Awareness Community Paint.” Instruction provided by Colette Dunham of Colorful Creations and Cocktails by Colette. Reservations required. Bring your own snacks. Art supplies provided. $30/adult. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

THEATRE—9 p.m. Hitchcocktober screening of “Rebecca.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

