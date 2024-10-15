Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

Annual Meeting of the Local
Cornell Cooperative Extension

MEETING—6-8 p.m. “Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie & Otsego County’s Annual Meeting.” Business meeting and hors d’oeuvres. RSVP requested (not required). Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (518) 234-4303 ext. 111 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/10/16/2024-annual-meeting

CONSERVATION—9:30 a.m. “2024 Watershed Wednesdays: Addressing Spotted Lantern Fly in the Finger Lakes.” Presented by Sam Beck-Andersen, Finger Lakes PRISM Coordinator. Presented online by Upper Susquehanna Coalition. Visit https://www.uppersusquehanna.org/usc/usc-resources/watershed-wednesdays/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.
(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything except priced jewelry. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093674526337

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/ 

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story then participate in related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of lasagna, tossed salad, Italian-blend vegetables and fruited gelatin. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php  

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SENIORS—2 p.m. “Movement Class with Erica Cruz.” Held Mondays and Wednesdays in October. Fees apply; registration required. The Gathering Place. 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

ARTS & CRAFTS—3 p.m. “Yarn Pumpkins.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

LEGAL—3 p.m. “Trusts and Estates 101.” Tour the Supreme Court Library with Lawyers in the Library. Learn about free resources. Includes Q&A session. Otsego County Supreme Court Library, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. E-mail secowen@nycourts.gov

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “SFCU Scholarship Seminar.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

CRAFT—5 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn (yarn and crochet hooks available). Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

ART—5:30 p.m. “Down Syndrome Awareness Community Paint.” Instruction provided by Colette Dunham of Colorful Creations and Cocktails by Colette. Reservations required. Bring your own snacks. Art supplies provided. $30/adult. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

THEATRE—9 p.m. Hitchcocktober screening of “Rebecca.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…