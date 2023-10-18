HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19

Writers Salon with Local Author at CANO

WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. Open mic and presentation with Adrienne Martini on Victorian explorer Isabella Bird. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Oneonta YMCA at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knit or other handwork project to chat, share and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. “Adult Grief Support.” Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Hosted and facilitated by Helios Care staff trained in grief and loss. Delhi E-Center, 5-1/2 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Baked goods, wool products, soaps, veggies, eggs, meats, maple products, more. Held each Thursday through the end of October. Morris Farmers’ Market, behind the Fire House, 177 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

AGING—4 p.m. “Wills and Trusts: Readying Your Finances.” Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

DISCUSSION—6-8 p.m. “Circle Conversation.” The League of Women Voters presents a structured discussion ahead of the 2024 general election to reduce polarization in the community. This week the topic will focus on money. All welcome. First Presbyterian Church, 381 Main Street, Oneonta. Register at lwvcircle@gmail.com

GHOST TOUR—6-9 p.m. “The Haunted Castle Tour and Dinner.” Tour this maze of a castle once used as a prison, with many stories of cursed souls and monstrous creatures. Includes buffet dinner before the tour. $45/person. Castle on the Delaware, 139 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (917) 348-7890 or visit https://castleonthedelaware.com/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

GAME NIGHT—6-9 p.m. Free board game night, all ages welcomes. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta.

RAILWAY—6:30-8 p.m. “Count-Trackula’s Spooky Halloween Tour” presented by Rail Explorers USA. 8-mile round trip featuring majestic views, ghostly sightings and true spooky ghost stories of the Milford area. All ages welcome. Tickets, $90. Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main Street, Milford. (877) 833-8588 or visit https://www.railexplorers.net/tours/cooperstown

LANTERN TOUR—6:30 & 7:30 p.m. “Art in the Dark Tours.” Explore the galleries of American folk art by lantern light and learn some of the mysterious, melancholy stories within the works. Tickets, $16/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FLY CREEK FIRE DISTRICT—7 p.m. The community is invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners. Held the third Thursday of the month at the Fly Creek Fire House, 832 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Visit http://www.flycreekfire.com/ for info.