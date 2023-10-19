Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

Foliage Walk with OCCA

WALK—1-2:30 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Walk.” Reconnect with nature and learn to identify trees by their leaves. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Held at the SUNY Oneonta College Camp, 119 Hoffman Road, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-1

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Cherry Valley-Springfield High School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. RedCrossBlood.org

DINE-OUT—Noon. Eat out to support Helios Care. The Empire House Hotel, 136 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome to learn. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. “The Art of Bereavement.” Creative support group using art to explore grief and loss. Adult event is free. The Cultural Center, 1 Bridge Street, Sidney. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/healing-grief-workshop-series-the-art-of-bereavement/

USED BOOK SALE—Noon to 5 p.m. Book sale to support purchase of new materials for the library. Continues through 10/22. Canajoharie Library & Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie.  (518) 673-2314 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

HISTORY TOUR—3 p.m. “The Dangerous Victorian House Tour.” Held daily. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

RAILWAY—4:30 & 6:30 p.m. “Count-Trackula’s Spooky Halloween Tour” presented by Rail Explorers USA. 8-mile round trip featuring majestic views, ghostly sightings and true spooky ghost stories of the Milford area. All ages welcome. Tickets, $90. Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main Street, Milford. (877) 833-8588 or visit https://www.railexplorers.net/tours/cooperstown

OPENING RECEPTION—5 p.m. New exhibit, “Vesper,” opens to the public. The Westwood/4 Elements Studio Satellite Gallery, 1607 Genesee Street, Utica. (315) 765-6923 or visit https://www.4elementsstudio.org/

GHOST TOURS—5:30-8 p.m. “Things That Go Bump In The Night.” Eerie lantern-lit tour of the shadowy museum grounds. Learn about the mysteries and ghostly happenings that have occurred in the historic village. Tours leave each half hour, 5:30 to 8. Tickets, $20/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

CRAFTS—6-9 p.m. “Craft Night at the Coffee House.” Evening of crafts, music and fun. Supplies, 1 beverage (coffee, tea or cocoa), and 1 baked good included. $35. Proceeds benefit local animal rescues. RSVP required. Crumhorn Coffee House, 2515 State Highway 28, Oneonta. (607) 267-4647 or visit https://www.facebook.com/crumhorncoffeehouse

GHOST TOURS—6-7:30 p.m. “Hyde & Shriek! Candlelight Ghost Tours.” Tickets, $25. Tours leave every half hour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/events-2/ 

CORN MAZE—6-8:30 p.m. “Wine Walk.” Explore a corn maze while enjoying wine from Montezuma Winery. Ages 21+. Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, 1316 County Route 26, Fly Creek. (607) 358-5748 or visit https://www.facebook.com/flycreekvalleycornmaze

