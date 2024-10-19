HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20

Halloween Community Fun at the

Richfield Springs Community Center

HALLOWEEN—1-4 p.m. “Halloween Community Fun Day.” Escape room, food trucks, pumpkin carving and bounce house. Costumes encouraged. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Oneonta Junior Pistol Team Can/Bottle Drive.” Donate clean/empty returnable cans and bottles to support local pistol team. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod and Gun Club Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-0515 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

HALLOWEEN—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Spooktacular Harvest Festival.” Candy, vendors, music and animals. Utica Zoo, 1 Utica Zoo Way, Utica. (315) 738-0472 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UticaZoo

VOLUNTEER—Noon. Build cat shelters with Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

OPEN HOUSE—Noon to 3 p.m. “Ice Cream Social: Open House and Recruitment.” All welcome. Enjoy ice cream, talk with the crew and learn how to help neighbors. Wells Bridge Fire Department, 114 County Highway 4, Wells Bridge. (607) 369-9150 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064854635770

ANNUAL MEETING—1-3 p.m. Held by the Center for Continuing Adult Learning. Refreshments served. Craven Lounge, Morris Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/groups/357946227647137/user/100089616545752/

FIBER—1-4 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

LIBRARY—1-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

ROTARY—1-4:30 p.m. “Road Rally Scavenger Hunt.” Presented by the Oneonta Rotary Club. Fees apply; registration required. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. Register at www.oneontarotary.org.

OUTDOORS—1:30 p.m. “Walk the Planets.” Guided walk through a scale model of the solar system. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Compton Bridge Conservation Area, 184 County Highway 11C, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/walk-the-planets-1

WALK—2 p.m. “STOP 22 Walk-A-Thon.” Fees apply; registration required. All welcome, held rain or shine. Proceeds to Commander’s Special Projects to Assist in Suicide Prevention and Post Awards. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/208884682520136/user/100022918508729/

OPENING—2-5 p.m. “Inspire: First Annual Pathfinder Village Art Gala.” Celebrate National Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage/

THEATRE—2 p.m. “Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical.” Fees apply; registration required. Sidney High School Auditorium, 95 West Main Street, Sidney. Visit https://www.facebook.com/TriTownTheatreInc

FILM—2 p.m. “Something in the Water.” Documentary by local filmmakers on finding common ground in America before, during and after the 2020 election. Downstairs at the First Congregational Church, 30 Main Street, Binghamton. (607) 239-9605 or visit https://somethinginthewater.today/

LITERATURE—2-4 p.m. “Author Expo 2024.” Oneonta Literary Festival. Featuring published authors in book fair-style event. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

CRAFTERNOON—3-6 p.m. Bring a project and chat with local creatives. Free; registration requested. Rigby Handcraft, 43 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. https://www.emilierigby.com/learn/september-8th-crafternoon-f767a

SUNDAY SPEAKER SERIES—3 p.m. “How to Raise a Citizen.” Presented by author Lindsey Cormack, PhD. Cooperstown High School Auditorium, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CHAMBER MUSIC—3 p.m. Award winning Shea-Kim Duo presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford. Fees apply. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. https://friendsmusic.org

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. Bingo for Black Cat Awareness Month. Minimum food/beverage purchase to enter. Presented by Super Heroes Humane Society at Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 349-3842 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

